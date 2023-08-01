LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.57. LG Display shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 87,300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

LG Display Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

