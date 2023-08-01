Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LICY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LICY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 517,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,694. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,362 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.1% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

