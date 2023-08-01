Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 403,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. 237,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,647. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

