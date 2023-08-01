Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 23,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,620. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -23.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.