Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

LZM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 11,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,569. Lifezone Metals has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as an exploration-stage metals company. The company operates through two segments, Metals Extraction and Refining Business, and Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing Business. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metal deposits. The company owns interest in the Kabanga project located in north-west Tanzania.

