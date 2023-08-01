Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.29 and a 200 day moving average of $355.94. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

