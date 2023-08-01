Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

LQDA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,500. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 217.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $64,825,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 334,997 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

