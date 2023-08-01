Lisk 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $123.79 million and $3.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002979 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,328,242 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.