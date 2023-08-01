LiveVox (LVOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. LiveVox has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveVox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 4,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,622. The stock has a market cap of $262.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on LiveVox from $2.60 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its stake in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LiveVox by 336.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

