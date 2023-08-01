Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.33 and its 200-day moving average is $348.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.