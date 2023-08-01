Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $292,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,516,314. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

