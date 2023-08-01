Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after buying an additional 229,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after acquiring an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

MCHP traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.35. 3,511,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,797. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

