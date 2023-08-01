Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.