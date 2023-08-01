Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 3,804 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. 13,721,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

