Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

INTU stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.50. 1,495,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,860. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

