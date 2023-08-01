Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

LOW traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $232.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,271. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average is $209.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

