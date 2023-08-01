Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at $31,799,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AES by 83.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,062,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 936,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 873,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 833,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 2.9 %

AES stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 4,716,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,557. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.