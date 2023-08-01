Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 424 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,824. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,835. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

