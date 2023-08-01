Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

