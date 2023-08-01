Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. 10,009,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,925. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

