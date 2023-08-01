Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for approximately 1.4% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 316.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.71.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

