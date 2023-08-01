Loop Capital Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $85.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.63.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

