Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,077. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.95 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

