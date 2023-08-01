Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,696,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

