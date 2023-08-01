Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. 1,722,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.