Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.59 Million Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 440,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 348,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.