Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,031,559 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1,912.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,559 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Western Union by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Western Union Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 633,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

