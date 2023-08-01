Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $8,546,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $275.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

