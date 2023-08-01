Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.90. The stock had a trading volume of 165,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

