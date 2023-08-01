Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 27,258 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,258 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $377.94. The stock had a trading volume of 187,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

