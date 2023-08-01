Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 3,811,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

