Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548,625 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jabil worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. 243,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

