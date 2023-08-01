Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,271. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.46.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

