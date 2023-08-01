Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.88. 815,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,683. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

