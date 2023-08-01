Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Price Performance

LUNA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 9,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,575. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.