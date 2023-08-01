Lundin Mining (LUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.83. The stock has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.93.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.