M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $28.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDC. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 302,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,704,930 shares of company stock worth $74,738,286. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

