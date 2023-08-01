Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 8,387 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.20. 3,728,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 674,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,326,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

