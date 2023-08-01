Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Magna International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magna International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 436,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,627. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.