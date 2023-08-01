Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. 2,807,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $22,016,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $20,302,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

