Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Main Street Capital worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. 159,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

