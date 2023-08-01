Markel Group (MKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Markel Group to post earnings of $19.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock traded down $14.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,435.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,365.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.