Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.36-$8.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.99. 2,329,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $205.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

