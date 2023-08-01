Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 378,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MEC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 149,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,437. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $249.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.