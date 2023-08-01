Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 378,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Mayville Engineering Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MEC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 149,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,437. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $249.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
MEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
