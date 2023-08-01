McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.06. 482,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,931. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.24.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.