Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 247,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.
