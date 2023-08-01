Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 247,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131,142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

