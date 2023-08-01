Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $87.71. 2,156,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

