Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

