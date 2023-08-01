Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,441. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.