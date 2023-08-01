Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. 10,009,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,925. The company has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

